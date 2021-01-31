Noem raised nearly $1 million, spent nearly $400,000 to end 2020, her report says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign fund for Governor Kristi Noem took in $966,792.54 in less than three months to close 2020 and spent $396,663.10 during that same period

That’s according to a state-required finance report for the Republican filed Friday with the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

Noem, responding to a tweet last year from then-President Donald Trump, said she’ll run for re-election in 2022 and wouldn’t challenge U.S. Senator John Thune in a Republican primary.

Her campaign showed a year-end balance of $1,387,877.75. No one has indicated a willingness to challenge her re-election.

Noem, who was finishing a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeated Democrat Senate leader Billie Sutton 172,912 to 161,454 in 2018. Libertarian Kurt Evans had 4,848.

Among her current year-end report’s highlights:

Itemized contributions of more than $100 totaled $603,274.88.

Unitemized contributions of $100 or less were $146,689.22.

Contributions from other candidate committees were $152,500.

State law doesn’t require expenses to be individually listed. Among expenses reported were:

Consulting $185,353.15.

Advertising $38,908.50.

Printing $36,584.25.

Credit card fees $22,020.63.

The candidate contributions included $100,000 from U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Many of the itemized contributions came from fundraisers in other states as she campaigned for Trump’s re-election last fall and attended other out-of-state Republican events.