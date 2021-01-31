Noem raised nearly $1 million, spent nearly $400,000 to end 2020, her report says

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kristi Noem Gov Photo

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign fund for Governor Kristi Noem took in $966,792.54 in less than three months to close 2020 and spent $396,663.10 during that same period

That’s according to a state-required finance report for the Republican filed Friday with the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

Noem, responding to a tweet last year from then-President Donald Trump, said she’ll run for re-election in 2022 and wouldn’t challenge U.S. Senator John Thune in a Republican primary.

Her campaign showed a year-end balance of $1,387,877.75. No one has indicated a willingness to challenge her re-election.

Noem, who was finishing a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeated Democrat Senate leader Billie Sutton 172,912 to 161,454 in 2018. Libertarian Kurt Evans had 4,848.

Among her current year-end report’s highlights:

Itemized contributions of more than $100 totaled $603,274.88.

Unitemized contributions of $100 or less were $146,689.22.

Contributions from other candidate committees were $152,500.

State law doesn’t require expenses to be individually listed. Among expenses reported were:

Consulting $185,353.15.

Advertising $38,908.50.

Printing $36,584.25.

Credit card fees $22,020.63.

The candidate contributions included $100,000 from U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Many of the itemized contributions came from fundraisers in other states as she campaigned for Trump’s re-election last fall and attended other out-of-state Republican events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 