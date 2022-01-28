PIERRE S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem brought in more than $7.9 million of contributions and other income during the past year for her re-election campaign for South Dakota governor.

That’s according to her 2021 finance report filed shortly before the 5 p.m. CT deadline Friday. Her campaign showed a balance of $6,636,800.39 as of December 31, 2021.

Challenging her for the Republican nomination in the June primary is state Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls.

His report hadn’t been posted yet on the Secretary of State website as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Noem’s campaign reported spending $2,680,461.41 during the past year. The largest expenditures were $819,146.13 for printing; $476,657.48 for advertising; $469,185.08 for postage; $292,513.60 for consulting; $177,615.04 for salaries; $116,342.16 for office expenses; and $89,960.82 for travel.

Her largest contributor was the Republican Governors Association Right Direction Political Action Committee at $2,080,000. Second largest was her Noem Victory Fund PAC at $777,222.52.

Her report included 490 pages of itemized contributions from individuals, with more than 40 names per page, totaling $3,622,386.57. Her unitemized contributions were $1,061,552.96.

The total amount raised and cash on hand is the largest ever by any South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, incumbent or challenger, heading into an election year, according to a statement from her campaign office.

Noem said she was “humbled and grateful by the support” that she and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden received. “We’ll continue to work hard for the people of South Dakota and campaign hard over the next ten months to earn their trust for another four years,” her statement said.

Campaign finance reports can be found here.

This is a developing story.