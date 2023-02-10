PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman has confirmed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will make three speeches over the course of three days next week to audiences in Washington, D.C.

Word of the Republican governor’s plans initially circulated Wednesday on the national website for Fox News and the same day on the Washington Examiner site.

Her communication director, Ian Fury, provided details on the speeches Friday to KELOLAND News. Asked why national outlets received the information first, Fury said, “I have been sending information about the speeches to anyone who asked for it — thanks for asking.”

Noem stopped holding weekly news conferences during legislative session this year. She held them during her previous four years as governor. They had been a tradition for decades.

Noem participated in just one debate last year during her re-election campaign. She raised money for her campaign with speeches in other states. None of her campaign trips outside South Dakota were publicized beforehand. The same was true for nearly all of her in-state campaigning.

According to Fury:

“On Wednesday at lunchtime, she will be speaking to the America First Policy Institute, and the theme of the speech will be South Dakota’s state-led response to the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

“On Thursday at lunchtime, she will be joining the Cato Institute for a moderated Q&A on South Dakota’s Freedom-focused response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other related topics. The session will be moderated by Dr. Jeffrey Singer.

“On Friday at lunchtime, she will be speaking at the Coolidge Foundation’s ‘Coolidge and the American Project‘ at the Library of Congress. Her speech there will focus on the American work ethic.”

Republican former President Donald Trump spoke at an AFPI summit in July.