Noem, Peterson differ whether House needs to convene in a special session for impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican majority leader Kent Peterson thinks it’s likely the House would need to call a special session to consider the impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. But Governor Kristi Noem said a special session wouldn’t be necessary for an impeachment proceeding.

Neither Peterson nor House Democratic leader Jamie Smith seemed willing to express their views to news reporters Thursday during their weekly legislative news conferences. They had co-sponsored a resolution that Will Mortenson filed seeking the impeachment of Ravnsborg, a Republican.

A House committee Wednesday changed the resolution significantly to say that the House may “evaluate whether articles of impeachment” are necessary. The move came after a state judge last week ordered two videos be removed from a state agency website that the governor had directed be put up.

“The quickest way for this to come to a resolution is for the attorney general to resign,” Noem said Thursday. The South Dakota Legislature has never removed a statewide elected official from office through impeachment.

The House needs a simple majority to issue one or more articles of impeachment. The Senate needs a 2/3 majority to convict on one or more articles. An impeached official must cease his or her duties until the Senate reaches a decision.

The Republican governor said she never gave any thought to challenging the court ruling. The governor was guarded in many of the comments she made to reporters Thursday but said her understanding is that a special session wouldn’t be necessary.

The South Dakota Constitution sets the annual legislative session at a maximum of 40 days “excluding impeachment.”

The videos showed North Dakota investigators interviewing Ravnsborg on two occasions about the crash September 12, 2020, when the car Ravnsborg was driving ran over and killed Joseph Boever, who was walking along the north shoulder of US 14 west of Highmore at about 10:30 pm.

The Hyde County deputy state’s attorney, Emily Sovell, had met with Capitol reporters two weeks ago to announce she was charging Ravnsborg with three second-class misdemeanors.

Noem confirmed Sovell sent an email asking that information shouldn’t be released in Ravnsborg’s case. “My office did receive that email and we disagree with her,” Noem said.

Impeachment is “a completely different process” than a criminal trial, according to the governor. “I won’t weigh in on what the legislators decided to do or how they proceed with impeachment. What I will say is that I still continue to believe that the attorney general should resign,” she said.

Asked whether she thinks legislators erred in believing the judge’s gag order applied to them, Noem replied, “I won’t weigh in on that. I think that the best thing that could happen is that the attorney general resign as soon as possible.”

She said “No, no I don’t,” when asked if she had someone in mind to appoint as a replacement. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who lost to Noem in the 2018 Republican primary for governor, announced earlier this week he would run again for his old office, which is nominated at the summer statewide convention.

“I just think that this is a situation where, from what you’ve seen in announcements of law enforcement agencies, the sheriffs, the police chiefs, they’ve lost faith and trust in the attorney general and that impedes his ability to do his job,” she said. They issued a statement February 26.

Noem said she wouldn’t call a special session after the resolution of his criminal case. “No,” she said. “For impeachment? No, I would not call that session. I don’t believe that’s my role.”

Asked about the constitutional provision that says the 40-day limit excludes impeachment, Noem said, “I do believe they can come back.” She added, “I believe they don’t need a special session for impeachment.”

Noem said her administration had previously released other information from the crash investigation. The videos went up on the state Department of Public Safety internet site after the charges were announced against Ravnsborg. “When that was a closed investigative case and charges were brought forward was the time to be more transparent with the public in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said.

Asked whether there was any second guessing or regret in her office about releasing the videos, Noem replied, “No.” Asked whether there was anything more she could do to pressure Ranvsborg to resign, she answered, “Not at this time.” Regarding whether she would support Jackley in a potential contest for the nomination between Jackley and Ravnsborg, Noem smiled: “I’m not going to weigh in on that race.”

Noem said her office could provide reporters with an analysis by her staff about why a special session won’t be necessary. “Or we could get an independent analysis from a lawyer or attorney that could help give you clear definition too, if you’d like that. But we’ll help facilitate that.,” she said.

On the lack of a negligent-homocide traffic law, Noem said, “I’m sure there will be some discussion of that in the future.”

Democratic leader Smith, asked whether he agreed that it’s likely South Dakota’s top law enforcement isn’t going to be impeached, said, “I guess I don’t want to comment on what’s going to happen with that. I can just tell you that the concern is still there.” Regarding whether a special session is needed, given the 40-day limit except for impeachment, Smith said, “That has been talked about. There are differing opinions on that topic.”

Republican leader Peterson said a special session “likely, the way I understand it” would be necessary. “Likely there would have to be a special session called,” he said. “We’re going to let the process play itself out and then reevaluate at that time.”