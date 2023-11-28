PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor has offered to testify in support of federal legislation that is intended to protect U.S. farmland and sensitive U.S. sites from the republics of China and Russia and five other nations identified as “foreign adversaries.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem announced her support for the legislation in a news release on Tuesday afternoon. Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, is the sponsor of the legislation.

South Dakota’s member of the U.S. House, Republican Representative Dusty Johnson, serves on the select committee and is one of 30 co-sponsors of Gallagher’s legislation.

Noem’s office said she sent a letter to Gallagher on Tuesday suggesting that his legislation be combined with the National Defense Authorization Act and offering to testify. The U.S. House passed its version of the NDAA on July 14, while the U.S. Senate passed its version on July 27. The legislation awaits final action.

Johnson issued this statement Tuesday in response to her letter: “I’m thankful for Governor Noem’s leadership to prohibit the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) threat in South Dakota and I’m proud to be a strong advocate for these efforts in Congress. As a leader on Chairman Gallagher’s bill, I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass legislation protecting our food security and rural communities.”

State lawmakers in South Dakota rejected state legislation that the governor supported during the 2023 session that was intended to make foreign ownership of agricultural properties more difficult in South Dakota. A long line of agricultural groups opposed the bill and supported instead a less sweeping one that the governor signed into law.

Johnson’s office issued a news release about Gallagher’s proposed legislation on July 12, 2023, when it was introduced. The release quoted Johnson: “Food security is national security—the Secretary of Ag must have a seat at the table when it comes to CFIUS decisions.” He added, “We know China poses a significant threat to America in more ways than one. Allowing the CCP close access to our food supply and military is a major red flag.”

Johnson’s office issued a news release on November 21, 2023, about a different piece of legislation that also is intended to protect U.S. farmland from foreign ownership. Democratic Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington is the sponsor. Johnson is a co-sponsor.

The November release quoted Johnson: “America’s farmland is highly sought after, not only by U.S. producers, but by individuals and companies around the world.” He added, “If our ag land is sold into the wrong hands, we could face threats to our food security and national security. This bill puts provisions in place to give a more detailed analysis of who is buying our farmland so we can protect our rural communities, producers, food security, and national security.”

Johnson remains supportive of Gallagher’s legislation and there reportedly are discussions of making similar policies part of the final NDAA.

The Farmland Security Act sponsored by Perez and backed by Johnson meanwhile proposes to strengthen the current federal review process of American ag land purchases by foreign owners and would impose mandatory reviews of foreign ownership purchases near sensitive sites, like major military bases or defense-funded research centers, according to a congressional source on background. It also would require the U.S. secretary of agriculture to be included in reviews of transactions that involve farmland and ag technology.