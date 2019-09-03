Noem names new members to work-comp panel

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Workers Compensation Advisory Council is getting new faces under Governor Kristi Noem’s new administration.

The governor, who took office January 5, recently appointed:

Brooke Bohnenkamp of Pierre to succeed Carol Hinderaker of Watertown;

Jason Dodson of Pierre to succeed Dan Tribby of Sturgis;

Jesse Smith of Sioux Falls to succeed Pete Bullene of Watertown; and

Scott Stern of Sioux Falls to a vacant seat.

The panel has four people for employers and four for employees, with the ninth member — now Stern — serving as chair.

Stern had been a commissioner for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development during the Daugaard administration. Noem chose former legislator Steve Westra of Sioux Falls as her new GOED commissioner.

During then-Governor Dennis Daugaard’s previous administration, Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels chaired it.

The council advises the state secretary of labor and regulation, currently Marcia Hultman, and the governor on possible changes to workers-comp laws.

Daugaard had appointed Bullene to the council in 2015 and Tribby in 2016.

Hinderaker had been one of the council’s longest-serving members. Then-Governor Mike Rounds first appointed her to it in 2004.

Rounds also named Hinderaker to the state Unemployment Insurance Advisory Commission that year.

Daugaard chose Dan Schmidt of Dell Rapids to succeed her on the unemployment panel in 2018.