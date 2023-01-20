PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s governor has directed that all offices, agencies and departments under her control in state government’s executive branch no longer engage in technology purchases or contracts with any business owned or controlled by a person, entity or government from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela or Cuba.

The ban also calls for all contractors seeking or conducting business under a state contract to certify in writing they aren’t a prohibited entity and that they will notify the executive branch agency if they become one. The contract would then be terminated.

Gov. Kristi Noem filed a four-page executive order that takes effect Jan. 25.

It states, in part, that “South Dakota is home to critical infrastructure vital to national security, such as the Ellsworth Airforce Base which will house and operate the B-21 Bomber.” It warns, “Cybersecurity vulnerabilities may lead to real-world consequences for South Dakota residents, including the targeted take-down of critical infrastructure by evil foreign governments.”