This is a developing story. KELOLAND News will continue to update as more information becomes available.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem says she supports South Dakota counties banning drop-off ballot boxes for elections.

The Republican governor made the statement on her political campaign’s Twitter account.

“I agree!” her account said, responding to a video statement from Lincoln County Commission member Joe Arends, a Republican, that said Lincoln County will stop using them in the coming week.

Election officials from Minnehaha County and Lincoln County announced Friday that they would halt their use as of Wednesday, April 13. That is the day after the Sioux Falls municipal elections conclude on Tuesday, April 12.

That means drop-off boxes won’t be available in the Sioux Falls area for the June 7 primary elections. State Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls is challenging Noem for the Republican nomination. Absentee primary voting begins April 22.

Haugaard is trying to keep Noem from advancing to the November general election against Democrat state Representative Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls.

Noem was South Dakota’s member in the U.S. House of Representatives when won both Minnehaha and Lincoln counties in the 2018 Republican primary against then-state Attorney General Marty Jackley of Pierre. In the 2018 general election, Noem lost Minnehaha County to her Democrat opponent, then-state Senator Billie Sutton of Burke. but she won Lincoln County against him.

A spokesman for the governor didn’t respond Saturday to several emailed inquires from KELOLAND News.

Lincoln County commissioner Arends in a video Friday on Twitter thanked people “for making your voices heard. Because of you, we’re restoring election integrity to our elections here in Lincoln County. We don’t want to make it harder to vote. We want to make it harder to cheat. And because of that, we’re no longer using these ballot drop boxes. But today is not good enough. We can’t stop here. We need to remove these ballot drop boxes all over the state of South Dakota. So I’m calling on counties all across the state to do away with illegal, unconstitutional drop boxes. Join me in the fight. I want to thank you. Your voices have been heard. Thank you.”

KELOLAND News contacted Arends on Saturday about the video. He responded by email:

“My constituents came to me concerned that drop boxes are illegal and unconstitutional because they fail to comply with our absentee voting law and because local election officials were making up their own laws and thus usurping the authority of our legislature. They were rightfully worried that their votes, and the votes of other community members, were placed in jeopardy because South Dakota law does not allow absentee ballots to be deposited into drop boxes. Local election officials are not allowed to make up their own elections laws, they have to follow the election laws created by our legislature.

“After reviewing our voting statutes and case law from our Supreme Court I came to the same conclusion. We need to protect absentee voters – and that means we must make sure that absentee ballots are cast in compliance with the law. Ensuring that local election officials are following our state laws will enhance trust and confidence in our voting system and restore integrity to the electoral process. Voters deserve to have certainty as to how they may cast a lawful ballot.

“South Dakota law is crystal clear: absentee ballots may only be cast in one of three ways 1) through U.S. Mail; 2) in person; or, 3) by an authorized messenger. See SDCL 12-19-7. Options two and three require the absentee ballot to be handed in directly “to the person in charge of the election.” If the legislature wanted to authorize absentee voters to deposit their ballot into a drop box it would have authorized the practice – it has not. Furthermore, the South Dakota Supreme Court has stated that an absentee ballot must be cast in strict compliance with the law. See Larson v. Locken, 262 NW2d 752 (1978).

“We want every lawfully cast ballot to count. And we all want to maximize voter participation. Absentee ballots deposited into drop boxes are not lawfully cast ballots and as such they cast doubt on the integrity of the voting process. Election officials must follow our state laws as written rather than just making them up on their own and without legislative approval.”

KELOLAND News in turn asked whether there was any evidence of electoral fraud via absentee ballot drop boxes in Lincoln County. KELOLAND also asked whether there had been any problems with election integrity in Lincoln County.

Arends responded:

“The public should not wait for fraud to occur or materialize before demanding that election officials come into full compliance with our state laws. We need to protect our elections systems before fraud occurs, not afterward.

“We want to increase trust and confidence in the system and that means being proactive and not reactive. We need to reduce pathways for fraud to occur.

“Voters want election officials to follow the law and they want their lawfully cast ballots protected. Getting rid of drop boxes is a substantial move towards restoring integrity to our elections.”

KELOLAND News also reached out Saturday to South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett, as well as Lincoln County Auditor Sheri Lund and Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte.

Lincoln County’s Lund was the first to respond. In an email, the Republican said, “I don’t believe they are unconstitutional nor illegal. Prior to putting the drop box up the ideal deal was vetted through the board and at that time it was an unanimous decision to put them up.” She added, “Commissioner Arends was the commissioner to lead the charge in accepting the grant from Center for Tech and Civic Life and stated that if they want to give we should take it.”

Lund was referring to the group backed by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg that distributed grants throughout the nation in 2020. Noem recently signed a state law that bans outside money from paying for elections in South Dakota and targets what she described as “Zuck bucks.”

South Dakota in recent decades has seen some tight finishes in elections.

In 1978, Democrat Tom Daschle defeated Republican Leo Thorsness on election night 64,661 to 64,647 for the then-East River seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. After a recount, Daschle won 64,683 to 64,544.

The South Dakota Supreme Court declared a tie in the 1992 election for Stanley County state’s attorney between Democrat Bernie Duffy and Republican Curt Mortenson. The victor was decided by a deck of playing cards, with Mortenson winning with a pair of tens.

The South Dakota Supreme Court ordered recounts in 1996 legislative elections for several seats. The South Dakota House of Representatives eventually declared Republican Hal Wick of Sioux Falls the winner over Democrat John McIntyre of Sioux Falls; Democrat Doug Kazmerzak of Erwin the winner over Republican Art Fryslie of Willow Lake.

Democrat U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson turned back a challenge in 2002 from Republican U.S. Rep. John Thune 167,481 to 166,957. A third candidate, Libertarian Kurt Evans, received 3,070 votes. Thune returned in 2004 and defeated Democrat U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle 197,848 to 193,340.

The decisions by Lincoln and Minnehaha counties on drop-off boxes mark a turn in how South Dakota conducts elections.

South Dakota saw some voting difficulties in 2018 in several counties involving electronic pollbooks.

Then-House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte tried to reduce the early-voting period to two weeks for the 2020 elections.

Secretary of State Barnett used federal money to send absentee ballots applications to most registered voters for the 2020 June primary elections.

County auditors rejected about 1,200 absentee ballots that voters had cast in the 2020 primaries. South Dakota however doesn’t require that auditors contact those voters. The story noted, “Of the 154,328 ballots cast in the primaries, 58% came via absentee. The 28% turnout was the highest for a primary election since 2008.”

Some Republican legislators in July 2020 raised questions about the outcomes of several legislative primaries.

And Secretary of State Barnett resisted a suggestion from a Democrat lawmaker that his office mail out a second round of absentee-ballot applications for the 2020 general elections.

Some Republican legislators still disputed some of the 2020 legislative results a year later.

Barnett’s office didn’t send absentee-ballot applications statewide for primary elections this year.