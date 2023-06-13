PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Miller becomes the latest to step down from the chief of staff post in the Noem administration.

Miller announced his plan in an email Tuesday morning to various members of Gov. Kristi Noem’s senior staff and her cabinet.

He is returning to Florida where he has accepted a position with a nonprofit. Miller joined Noem’s staff in 2020 as legal counsel. He moved up to chief of staff in November 2021 on an interim basis and received the full appointment in March 2022.

The Republican governor often described him as her administration’s unborn child advocate.

Ian Fury, the governor’s director of communications, didn’t address questions from KELOLAND News about the timing of Miller’s departure, whether the governor has already chosen a new chief of staff, and the plan for any interim.

“Governor Noem is grateful for all of Mark’s help serving the people of South Dakota over the past several years. His family situation made it advantageous for him to move back home, and we wish him well on that and all other endeavors,” Fury said in a statement.

Miller is the fifth person to resign as chief of staff in the four-plus years that Noem has been governor.

He previously was an attorney for Pacific Legal Foundation in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His wife moved back to Florida last winter, prompting speculation that he would be leaving soon, too.

On his LinkedIn page two days ago, Miller posted a statement about Noem. He said, in part: “If you ever wonder if it’s fun to work for the best Governor (and it’s not close) in the nation, then let me put your wonders to bed: it absolutely is more fun than a guy deserves.”

The South Dakota Freedom Caucus issued a statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon: “Jones, Shields, Venhuizen, Schiebe and now Miller all resign or left @govkristinoem staff. People don’t quit a job, they quit their bosses.”

In a further change, Rachel Oglesby, who had been the governor’s chief of policy since March 2022, no longer is listed on the governor’s staff page. Fury said the governor also was grateful for her past help.