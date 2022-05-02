PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It was unclear Monday morning whether Joe Desilets is still in or has left the role of manager for Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign.

His most recent Twitter post was April 22. He had been posting every few days. He didn’t respond Monday to an email Monday regarding his status.

The campaign chairman, Steve Kirby of Sioux Falls, didn’t respond to an email and a telephone message.

“We have no personnel announcements at this time,” deputy campaign manager Chris Hupke said in an email.

Hupke didn’t immediately respond to several follow-up questions. An April 27 campaign news release referred to Hupke as campaign spokesman.

Desilets began with the campaign in November 2021. According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously was campaign manager for U.S. Senate candidate Carla Sands of Pennsylvania from July to October last year.

Before that, Desilets was campaign manager for U.S. House candidate Nick Freitas in Virginia from August 2019 to December 2020; was a political and digital strategist at Convergence Media in Alexandria, Virginia, from August 2018 to August 2019; and was campaign manager for U.S. House candidate Carla Nelson in Minnesota, from March 2018 to August 2018.

Noem is facing a challenge by Steve Haugaard in the Republican primary.