PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The weekly update on the West Nile virus in South Dakota still shows no human cases this summer.

The July 13 report from the South Dakota Department of Health says two WNV-infected mosquito pools were found, one in Brown County and one in Minnehaha County.

The department is predicting 70 cases statewide this year. Anita Bharadwaja is the department’s vectorborne epidemiologist.

There have been less than 50 cases in the past three years. Those came after 169 cases in 2018.