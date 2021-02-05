No opponents, as House strips some authority from South Dakota’s conservation officers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House backed legislation Friday that would reduce the seizure power of the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The 68-0 vote sends HB 1111 to the Senate for a second committee hearing. Republican Governor Kristi Noem wants the change and House members — Republicans and Democrats alike — went all in.

“They no longer will be able to take your private property in the event of a bust,” Representative Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, said.

Under the legislation, the department no longer would have authority on its own to take any dog, gun, seine, net, boat, light, or other device “unlawfully used or held with intent to use in pursuing, taking, attempting to take, concealing, or disposing of any such game bird, game animal, or fish.”

Items are still confiscated as evidence but a judge’s order decides what becomes of them afterward, according to state Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling. He said at the bill’s House committee hearing that the department hasn’t unilaterally taken things for years.

Representative Tom Pischke, a Dell Rapids Republican, said he’s a sportsman but would vote for it. “I absolutely love this legislation,” he said.