PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The man who was interim chief of staff for Governor Kristi Noem through the main run of the 2022 legislative session is now her official choice for that role.

Mark Miller had been Noem’s legal counsel prior to Aaron Scheibe unexpectedly stepping down as chief of staff late last year.

The governor promoted Miller to be her interim chief. With only veto day left of session, ‘interim’ was removed from his title.

He is her fifth chief of staff in just over 38 months. Miller keeps his title as the governor’s unborn child advocate.

Katie Hruska moves up to Noem’s general counsel. She had served as deputy.

Moving from the state Department of Social Services to the governor’s staff is Laura Ringling. She’s now a senior policy advisor. She succeeds Melissa Klemann, who left for the private sector.

Ryan Brunner recently stepped down as state school and public lands commissioner to be a senior policy advisor to the governor. Noem named former commissioner Jarrod Johnson to the vacancy.

The governor hasn’t made an announcement regarding her commissioner of finance and management. Liza Clark left that post late last year. Noem named a former legislator, Jeff Partridge of Rapid City, to fill it on an interim basis through the legislative session.

All of the governor’s staff can be seen here.