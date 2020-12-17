‘No issues’ so far with La Plant speed change

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There haven’t been any new challenges to the reduced speed limit on US 212 through La Plant, according to an official for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The state Transportation Commission adopted 45 miles per hour, dropping it from 55, and made the zone longer. The 45-mph limit took effect November 30.

The new signs are in place and pedestrian-crossing warning signs are up, Christina Bennett, the department’s operations traffic engineer, said Thursday.

“We’ve not heard of any issues,” Bennett told commissioners.

There had been a months-long dispute between Harold Frazier, chairman for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and the department. Frazier wanted the 45 zone.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the department will present to the commission in January a transportation alternatives application for the Dewey County community. The federal-supported program is for Safe Routes to School, Scenic Byways and Recreation Trails programs.

Jundt said the commission annually has $2.1 million for it.