PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Its interim director hopes to know by week’s end when the South Dakota Housing Development Authority board can have a quorum of members available to hold a public hearing on proposed rules for a new $200 million program to help assist in financing infrastructure for workforce housing.

Chas Olson told KELOLAND News on Wednesday that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development has given consent to the authority’s board holding a public hearing. Olson said the authority’s seven board members are being contacted about possible dates. State law requires a quorum of members present for a rules hearing.

A related state law says notice of a rules hearing must be published at least 20 days before the public hearing in at least three newspapers of general circulation in different parts of South Dakota. The notice must provide information about where and when the hearing will be held; how amendments, data, opinions, and arguments may be presented; the deadline to submit written comments; and how the public may obtain copies of the proposed rule.

Based on those requirements, the earliest date for the public hearing would be during the last week of May.

“I don’t want to speculate so I’ll reserve any further details until the date, time and place have been confirmed with our board,” Olson told KELOLAND News.