Nine busted in undercover sex sting at Sturgis

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An undercover investigation at the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has led to nine men facing sex trafficking charges in federal court.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes made the announcement Tuesday.

Charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet are:

Alec Walker Daniel, 22, Rapid City.

Alexander Wayne Basaldu, 35, Rapid City.

Jesse James Young, 36, Rapid City.

Joshua Robert Lehmann, 34, Rapid City.

Stephen Gregory Fontenot, 39, Black Hawk, South Dakota.

Anthony James Kemp, 54, Spearfish.

James Dean Hanapel, 20, Ellsworth AFB.

Clayton John Paulson, 36, Spearfish.

Also charged was Christopher Thomas Dahl, 28, of Wolcott, New York, with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction for attempted

enticement of a minor using the internet is 10 years up to life in federal prison; along with any term of years, not less than five, up to lifetime supervised release; $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund; and a $5,000 assessment if not indigent. Restitution may also be ordered.

The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction for attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor is 15 years up to life in federal prison; a $250,000 fine; along with any term of years, not less than five, up to lifetime supervised release; $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund; and a $5,000 assessment if

not indigent. Restitution may also be ordered.

Agencies involved in the operation were South Dakota DCI, South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children task force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ellsworth Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins is prosecuting the cases.

The statement from Holmes said, ‘The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to extend its appreciation to all law

enforcement partners involved in the investigations for their efforts and continued cooperation.”