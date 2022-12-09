PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Technology that would allow players to insert tickets in addition to cash into video lottery terminals is coming together, according to the South Dakota Lottery’s executive director.

The latest timeline points toward June 1, 2023, for when the new ticket-in / ticket-out system should be available, Norm Lingle told the South Dakota Lottery Commission this week.

The Legislature authorized the change during the 2022 session. The technology is similar to what’s used in Deadwood slot machines.

Lingle said lottery officials have been consulting with Scientific Games. He expects several more meetings.

“We continue to work on that with our partners,” Lingle said.