New security fence won’t stop Easter egg hunt on lawn around S.D. governor’s official residence

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When the Pierre Elks Lodge holds its 68th annual Easter egg hunt on the lawn of the South Dakota governor’s residence, something will be different this spring.

A black security fence eight feet high, complete with metal gates that require passkeys to open, now encloses the property. Governor Kristi Noem had it installed last fall.

“The fence will be open,” Steve Wegman said Friday.

The event’s chairman served in state government earlier in his career, including several years as an aide for then-Governor Bill Janklow in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Wegman said Friday he didn’t know whether the current governor will have any additional security personnel on hand Easter afternoon.

But their presence wouldn’t be much of a change.

“For the past 30-plus years we always have security,” Wegman said.

The April 4th hunt on the residence lawn starts at 1:00 p.m. CT. He described it as South Dakota’s “oldest and largest family event” that he said draws an estimated 1,500 children up to age 12 each year.

And if you’re looking to help, whether stuffing eggs beforehand or volunteering that day or with a financial contribution, Wegman wants to hear from you. He can be reached at 605-295-1221 or by email at wind@pie.midco.net.