New S.D. projects assign state payments to counties

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some of South Dakota’s new business projects are taking their reinvestment payments from state government and putting the money into the rural counties where they’re locating.

Created in 2013, South Dakota’s reinvestment program benefits a business that invests at least $20 million in new or expanded facilities or spends at least $2 million upgrading equipment.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development oversees the incentive as a way to encourage business development. It is limited to no more than 100 percent of the sales and use tax paid the business paid for the project.

The state Board of Economic Development must find the project likely wouldn’t be located in South Dakota absent the reinvestment payment.

Governor Kristi Noem and Steve Westra, her economic development commissioner, have emphasized the reinvestment payment as an incentive for concentrated animal feeding operations since she took office in January.

The Noem administration in July completed the shift of agricultural development to GOED from the state Department of Agriculture.

The state Board of Economic Development approved two of the agreements this week.

Ratio LLC is starting a breeding-to-wean sow farm that will employ 19 people. The company assigned its $477,585 reinvestment payment to Hand County. Kirk Aughenbaugh and Alan Aughenbaugh, both of Iroquois, put together Ratio in May.

Redstone Farms RE LLC is opening a similar breeding-to-wean sow farm that will employ 19 people. The company assigned its $477,585 reinvestment payment to Clark County. Lora Hopp-Hansen and Barry Kerkaert, both of Pipestone, Minnesota, assembled Redstone Farms in July.

Another incentive program, South Dakota Jobs, provides grants for projects that have new or expanded facilities of less than $20 million or spend less than $2 million on equipment upgrades.

A grant can’t exceed the sales or use tax paid on the project and the state board must find the project likely wouldn’t have occurred in South Dakota without the incentive.

The state board approved two South Dakota Jobs grants this week.

Cassie Stoeser, who is GOED’s finance director, said Sonstegard Foods Company is constructing a facility to house a 250,000 rearing site in Turner County.

“The chicks will be at this site and later moved to their production facility in Parker where they will start to lay eggs. This project is projected to employ an additional four full-time employees, and Sonstegard Foods will assign their rights to the South Dakota Jobs grant to Turner County,” Stoeser wrote in an email.

The grant will be worth up to $350,450 to Turner County.

Stoeser said Joel Rempfer is constructing a 2,400 animal swine nursery facility in Yankton County. “The facility plans to employ one additional part-time employee. The project will assign their rights to the South Dakota Jobs grant to Yankton County,” she said.

The Rempfer grant will be worth up to $11,970 to Yankton County.