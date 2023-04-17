PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota soon could offer permits for student teachers who still need supervision, and advanced permits for student teachers who don’t, as more ways to deal with what’s becoming a perennial shortages of teachers.

The state Board of Education Standards on Monday afternoon adopted the proposed rules. The non-renewable permits would allow student teachers to work in South Dakota K-12 classrooms for up to one year.

Kathryn Blaha, director of accreditation and certification for the state Department of Education, said no comments were received from the public prior to Monday’s hearing.

Three supporters spoke by telephone during the hearing, including the Chamberlain school superintendent, Justin Zajic, and Northern State University interim dean of education Anna Schwan.

In answer to a board member’s question, DOE’s Blaha said nothing prevents someone attending an out-of-state campus from receiving a permit.

The state board voted 7-0 to send the package to the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee for a final decision.

“I think this is absolutely a win-win for South Dakota in retaining teachers here,” board member Steve Perkins of Sioux Falls said.