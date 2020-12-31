New ‘disabled’ looks on S.D. license plates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With the new year come new designs on South Dakota license plates for motorists who have physical difficulties.

The disabled-person plate in 2021 is a variation on the traditional scene of Mount Rushmore with silhouettes of bison and a rooster pheasant. The disabled-veteran plate features an angled United States flag as its red, white and blue background, with South Dakota’s boundaries inside. Both have the distinctive ‘South Dakota’ script logo at the top.

The state Department of Revenue revealed the designs this week. The department’s news release shows the new designs and explains what motorists can do to get them.

South Dakota’s general license plate for passenger vehicles will be reissued in 2023, according to Stacey Anderson, the department’s marketing and communications specialist.

Anderson said Governor Kristi Noem, with the assistance of the department, gets credit for the new plate designs.

There are currently around 9,710 vehicles with disabled-person license plates on them and around 2,570 vehicles with disabled-veteran license plates, according to Anderson.

A decades-old state law says a replica of Mount Rushmore may be on South Dakota license plates.

Many however have other designs. South Dakota allows many types of specialty plates beyond physically disabled persons and disabled veterans and other military veterans. They include broadcast stations, amateur radio licensees, non-profits, firefighters, government, historic, tribal, emblems, Dignity sculpture, and personalized versions as well as commemorative or souvenir types.