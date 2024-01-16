PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to allow a third type of motorized e-bikes on the George S. Mickelson Trail has backfired.

Instead, there might be only one type allowed.

Legislation from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department sought what are known as Class 2 e-bikes to use the Black Hills trail.

They have motors capable of propelling the bicycle without the person pedaling, with the motor ceasing to provide assistance at 20 mph.

The department already lets on the trail two other classes of e-bikes that require riders to pedal.

One group is Class 1, which have motors that provide assistance only when the person is pedaling and the motor stops providing assistance at 20 mph.

The other group is Class 3, which have motors that provide assistance only when the person is pedaling, with the motor no longer assisting at 28 mph.

Testifying against SB56 were a former legislator, Taffy Howard of Rapid City, and Republican Rep. Becky Drury. Their opposition focused on safety and speed.

Republican Sen. Randy Deibert amended the legislation so that only Class 1 e-bikes would be allowed.

The full Senate could consider it as early as Thursday afternoon.