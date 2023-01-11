PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Representative Will Mortenson plans to chair South Dakota’s House State Affairs Committee somewhat differently this session.

The Pierre Republican laid out his plans during the panel’s organizational meeting Wednesday.

Mortenson, the new House Republican leader, wasn’t on the 13-member committee last session. Only four representatives from last year are back on the committee this year, a reflection largely of term limits, running for the Senate and retirement.

He said Wednesday that night meetings would be scheduled only as “a last resort.” He doesn’t plan to delay bill hearings for amendments and said the committee won’t take remote testimony.

As for what he described as “repeated issues” that the committee has already voted on, Mortenson said those will receive “shorter but equal” time for testimony, “no matter how contested.”

The 34-year-old lawyer and ranch hand asked that other committee members hold him to the same standards. He plans to send them a weekly email outlining the hearings schedule.