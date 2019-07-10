New business gets state loan to add 25 jobs at Watertown

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A major supplier of vehicle parts is opening shop in Codington County, with financial assistance from state government.

Watertown Development Corporation and the company, Comprehensive Logistics, received approval Tuesday for a $2 million loan from the South Dakota Board of Economic Development.

The company, based in Youngstown, Ohio, with 22 locations, mostly in the Midwest and Great Plains, is a logistics and warehouse outsourcing firm that will be new to South Dakota.

The board works with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The Watertown operation will be located in the community’s new Calvin Industrial Park. The complex is named for John Calvin, a long-time board member and a past GOED commissioner.

Cassie Stoeser is GOED finance director. She said Comprehensive Logistics helps companies with supply chain and warehouse management.

“They have a long history in the automotive industry. Specifically in Watertown, they’ll be working primarily with Terex. This is an example of a follow-on effect from Terex’s expansion,” Stoeser said.

Comprehensive Logistics is expecting to hire 25 full time employees in their first five years in South Dakota, she said.