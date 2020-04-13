New app used in Dakotas for fighting COVID-19 works on iPhones 6.0 and newer, official says

PIERRE, S.D. — A new app that lets some people in the Dakotas use mobile phones to privately track where they’ve been for 10 minutes or longer works on iPhones that are version 6.0 or newer, a North Dakota official said Monday.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced last week the Care19 app was available and referred people to the state Department of Health covid.sd.gov website.

She said the app is the same as what North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum arranged for use in his state, where the privately developed app is known as the “Bison Tracker.”

Noem has promoted its use at several news conferences including Monday in Sioux Falls.

She said it would save time for health officials when they need to trace contacts for people who have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Mike Nowatzki is communications director for Governor Burgum. “Any iPhone that can run iOS 13 will be able to use the app,” Nowatzki said Monday.

He listed versions of phones compatible with iOS 13:

iPhone XS

‌iPhone XS‌ Max

iPhone XR

‌iPhone‌ X

iPhone 8 and ‌iPhone 8‌ Plus

‌iPhone‌ 7 and 7 Plus

‌iPhone‌ SE

‌iPhone‌ 6s and 6s Plus

Nowatzki said an Android version of the Care19 app is in development. He said the app is on his iPhone and he hasn’t experienced any inaccuracies.

Noem said Monday she expected the Android version this week. She said more features would be added as more people download the app.