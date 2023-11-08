PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota business that is expanding into Aberdeen will get financial help from South Dakota’s state government.

The state Board of Economic Development on Wednesday approved two low-interest loans for Harris Machine Company and a related company, Southfork Investments LLC.

Harris Machine will get $575,000 from the South Dakota Works program. Southfork Investments will get $1,800,000 from the state Revolving Economic Development Initiative fund.

Jay Harris of Oakes, North Dakota, is listed on state records as president and treasurer for Harris Machine Company and as member-manager for Southfork Investments. Nick Harris is listed as vice president and secretary for Harris Machine.

Harris Machine provides services to the agriculture, construction, mining, utility, military and defense industries, including companies such as Caterpillar, John Deere and Terex.

Harris Machine filed its official paperwork with the South Dakota Secretary of State office on May 17, while Southfork Investments did on October 24.

The company’s Aberdeen plant is in the former K.O. Lee building.