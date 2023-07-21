OACOMA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s spring bounty programs for trapping nest predators was successful, according to a state Wildlife Division official.
Regional supervisor Jacquie Ermer said trappers turned in more than 50,000 tails from raccoons, skunks, opossums, red fox and badgers.
The nest-predator program began in 2019 after the election of Governor Kristi Noem. It’s intended to encourage trapping by more people, especially youth, with a focus on common species that eat pheasants and waterfowl.
The program opened March 1 for youths and starting April 1 for everyone. It was to close when the $10 bounty per tail reached $500,000 or July 1. Ermer told the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday that the $500,000 cap was reached June 29.
She said nearly 2,400 people participated this year, up about 5%. Youths were nearly half.
A new incentive this year was the gift of a live trap for participating youths. Ermer said more than 1,000 live traps were distributed and 16 youths won raccoon-trapping packages.
“Youth participation increased every year,” Ermer said.
GFP Commission chair Stephanie Rissler of Vermillion asked whether the live traps will be given away next year.
“It’s a possibility but I don’t have the official answer at this time,” Ermer answered.
During the public comment period later in the meeting, a woman told the commission that the nest-predator program had been “rammed through” without public input.