PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Is one of the investor-owned electricity companies that serve South Dakota trying to double-dip on what it charges rate-payers? That’s what the head of a state regulatory panel wants to know.

Chairman Chris Nelson told the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission staff to dig deeper into a transmission recovery increase proposed by Montana-Dakota Utilities for electricity customers.

The company says it would cost a typical South Dakota residential customer an additional $8.87 per month or $106.44 per year.

Nelson is questioning how MDU accounts for some of its labor. “We need to make sure we’re not double-recovering for these internal costs,” he said.

The matter could come back up at the commission’s next regular meeting May 10.

The electricity and natural-gas company serves four states and has electricity customers in about 30 communities of north-central South Dakota.

MDU’s director of regulatory affairs Travis Jacobson said that labor costs shift from one capital project to another and between different jurisdictions.

“Are we double recovering? I can say no, we’re not,” Jacobson told the commission on Thursday.

Nelson agreed with a commission staff member’s suggestion that MDU file an explanation. The increase remains on hold.

“There’s something here that doesn’t feel right,” Nelson said.