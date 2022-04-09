PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Its top executive has signed a settlement that calls for a grain-trading company based in Sidney, Nebraska, to pay a $28,000 fine to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

The commission will consider accepting the agreement with Crossroads Cooperative during its meeting Thursday, April 14. The co-op’s president and CEO, Mike Rowan, signed the deal on April 1.

The commission’s staff attorneys originally requested that the case be turned over to the South Dakota Office of Attorney General or state’s attorneys in various South Dakota counties for possible prosecution.

The complaint accused Crossroads Cooperative of purchasing grain in South Dakota numerous times without a South Dakota grain-buyer license. The maximum fine under state law per instance is $1,000, up to $20,000.

The complaint also said the business didn’t timely respond to the commission’s grain-regulation office. The maximum fine under state law is also $1,000 per instance, up to $20,000.

The sides agreed on a settlement amount of $28,000. The proposed agreement includes a condition that the commission won’t pursue more fines or penalties for the infractions. The company now holds a South Dakota license.

An affidavit by South Dakota grain inspector Paul Kenefick-Aschoff said the company was contacted in 2019 about obtaining a South Dakota license but didn’t respond. His affidavit said the company was found in December 2021 to be buying grain in South Dakota and was contacted again in January 2022 on the need for a South Dakota license.

Inspection records show that Crossroads Cooperative made more than 700 purchases in South Dakota from July 2021 through early February, Kenefick-Aschoff said in the affidavit.