PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign closed 2022 not only with a big win but also with a lot of money left to spend.

Noem reported a year-end balance of $2,686,768.96, according to her most recent campaign filing to the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

Noem’s latest report covered the period of October 20, 2022, through December 31, 2022. It showed her campaign began that final two-plus months period with a balance of $6,168,261.95. She reported receiving $1,045,422.49 of revenue during that time and spending $4,526,915.48.

Those final expenses included $2,601,858.22 for advertising; $500,196.38 to unidentified consultants; $265,213.44 for salaries; $242,690.30 for printing; $156,150.86 for postage; and $142256.12 for travel.

Her two challengers didn’t keep pace during that final push through the November 8 general election as Noem won with 62% of the vote.

The Democrat opponent, then-Rep. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, reported a year-end balance of $96,746.48. He reported receiving $240,806.08 of revenue during that time and spending $399,042.75.

His expenses during that final period included $271,162.52 for advertising; $23,280.80 for payroll; $22,400.00 for consulting; $12,354.21 for event expenses; $9,305.90 for professional services; $8,218.02 for subscriptions; and $2,386.69 for travel.

The Libertarian opponent, Tracey Quint, reported a year-end balance of $46.21 and showed no revenue and no spending during that final period.

For the year, Quint reported spending $1,005.21; Smith $1,197,109.33; and Noem a record $11,153,230.71. By comparison, Noem spent $6,080,200.27 in 2018 when she defeated Democrat Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans with 51% of the vote.

Noem, breaking from past governor races, debated Smith just once during the fall campaign. This year, she has stopped, at least through the first three weeks, the tradition of South Dakota governors holding weekly news conferences during legislative-session.

Noem’s running mate, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, closed 2022 with a year-end balance of $172,446.31. He showed final-period revenue of $90,554.53 and expenses of $170,309.06. For the year Rhoden reported total spending of $460,062.98.

Smith’s running mate, then-Rep. Jennifer Keintz, closed 2022 with a year-end balance of $3,352.56. She showed final-period income of $2,700.00 and expenses of $693.90. For the year Keintz reported total spending of $3,826.10.

South Dakota’s previous governor, Republican Dennis Daugaard, finished his 2014 re-election campaign with $1,423,327.13 cash on hand.