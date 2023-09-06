PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is weighing in on the future of carbon dioxide pipelines in the state.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the members unanimously decided to deny the Navigator CO2 project’s permit application.

Chair Kristie Fiegen made the motion that commissioners Gary Hanson and Chris Nelson supported.

Fiegen noted that the company could still take other steps such as an appeal or reapplying.

Navigator’s lead attorney James Moore of Sioux Falls and the company’s vice president of environmental and regulatory matters Monica Howard immediately left the Capitol meeting room after the decision.

Moore told KELOLAND News outside the Capitol afterward that he wasn’t authorized by the company to comment on the decision or what the company’s next move might be. He referred the inquiries to a company spokeswoman.

The commissioners didn’t discuss the decision beforehand. Prior to the vote, each of them read a length explanation of the reasons for voting to deny.

The main vote came after the commissioners unanimously rejected a request from Navigator that they pre-empt pipeline ordinances that had been passed in Minnehaha and Moody counties. Commissioner Nelson described that step, which the Legislature allows but had never been used, as “an extreme remedy.”

Explaining her reasons for denial, Fiegen said she wasn’t confident Navigator will comply with all state and local requirements. She cited Navigator’s failure to originally notify all landowners along the proposed route and the company’s refusal to share the results of the plume study until late in the hearing.

Fiegen also said Navigator could unduly affect the region’s development.

Commissioner Hanson said Navigator hadn’t met the burden of proof laid out in South Dakota law, hadn’t shown the willingness to comply with all applicable laws and rules and hadn’t always been cooperative with the PUC staff’s requests for information.

Commissioner Nelson said he would support the motion to deny but, for him, the question was closer than it was for Fiegen or Hanson. Nelson said Navigator hadn’t addressed the welfare of the inhabitants along the proposed route, which was one of requirements in state law. He cited the high percentages of landowners who refused Navigator’s offers to allow the line.

About 30 landowners along Navigator’s proposed route and along the proposed route of the SCS Carbon Transport pipeline attended the Navigator decision Wednesday. So did Brett Koenecke and Cody Honeywell, two Pierre attorneys who have been representing SCS.

The state commission opens a hearing on the SCS application on September 11.

This is a developing story; look for updates here later today.