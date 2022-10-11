PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second carbon-dioxide pipeline project is seeking a state permit to build and operate in South Dakota.

State regulators on Tuesday began considering the application for Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline System.

“The Heartland Greenway Pipeline System (HGPS) is a new interstate carbon capture and transportation system connecting 21 emitting facilities via approximately 1,300 miles of pipeline through the states of South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois,” according to the company’s main filing to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

In South Dakota, the project would connect a line in northwest Iowa to three ethanol production plants in South Dakota, via laterals to the Valero Aurora facility in Brookings County, the POET Chancellor facility five miles west of Lennox in Turner County and the POET Hudson facility two miles south of Hudson in Lincoln County.

“The purpose of the Project is to offer safe and reliable transportation of captured carbon dioxide (CO2) that would otherwise be emitted to sequestration and other carbon management purposes,” the application says.

The total project will cost an estimated $3.2 billion, including $142 million for the South Dakota portion. Construction would start in second quarter of 2024, depending upon what the commission decides.

The pipeline will carry CO2 to a permanent underground facility in Illinois or to off-take facilities that will be developed in Iowa, according to pre-filed testimony by Navigator president and chief operating officer David Giles.

The South Dakota commission is also considering a permit application from Summit Carbon Solutions that would include a more extensive pipeline network in South Dakota. Its CO2 would be transported for burial in North Dakota.