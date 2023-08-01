FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The senior vice president of operations for an affiliate of Navigator explained Tuesday various innovative safeguards that would be put in place if the company’s proposed carbon-dioxide pipeline receives a state permit to operate in South Dakota.

Vidal Rosa told the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission there would be a 911 texting system that would be triggered by a dedicated control room in the event of a disruption along the line, as well as a first of its kind odorant that would make CO2 detectable by humans, and a variety of other safety and security features.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rosa’s testimony began Monday evening and continued Tuesday morning as the permit hearing entered its sixth day. The proceeding is scheduled to continue through Friday.

The state commission had previously granted confidential status to Navigator’s emergency response plan and to its internal safety document. That meant the public couldn’t see them.

“This document keeps getting built as we’re going through,” Rosa said Monday about the reason for not publicly sharing the emergency response plan. “It will be finalized and put in place before we turn CO2 into the system.”

On Tuesday, however, Rosa said he was okay with letting the public see the plan. One of Navigator’s lawyers then asked that the confidentiality protection be removed from it.

Earlier Tuesday, one of the commission’s staff lawyers, Kristen Edwards, had pointed out that the staff had requested a copy of the emergency response plan on April 14, 2023. Navigator provided a copy on July 18. Rosa explained later Tuesday that was because the plan was still being developed. “I’m just not a fan of giving something half-way there,” he said.

Another document, Navigator’s emergency response guidance and framework, remained under confidential treatment. “It’s strictly internal,” Rosa said Monday. “This document will not be distributed to the public.”

Rosa said Monday that an emergency response plan was provided to Illinois officials including first responders, and a first meeting was held there Monday. Brian Jorde, an Omaha lawyer representing dozens of South Dakota landowners who oppose the project crossing their properties, asked why South Dakota first responders hadn’t received the plan.

“I think the challenge we’re having is why hasn’t it gone out yet,” Jorde said. Rosa responded, “It takes a lot of time to put this together,” and added, “We want to make sure these documents are livable, doable, workable, not just for us but the counties.”

Commission chair Kristie Fiegen as well asked Tuesday about Illinois receiving the confidential plan before South Dakota. “I completely hear what you’re saying,” Rosa said. He said that was because pipeline construction would start in Illinois, and the construction would progress state by state west to South Dakota. “It was merely a logistical perspective that I took,” Rosa said.

Fiegen then asked why Navigator didn’t wait to apply for a permit in South Dakota until after they have the Illinois permit. Rosa apologized but said it wasn’t his intent to appear to be less caring about safety in South Dakota.

Commissioner Gary Hanson said he likes Navigator’s 911 text-alert plan, as well as the odorant that’s still being researched, and other safeguards. He said Navigator has shown more creativity on safety than other pipelines through South Dakota have. “Safety is the most important part of this facility, as far as I’m concerned,” Hanson said.

Rosa declined to identify the odorant under consideration because a decision hadn’t been made on the exact one. He said CO2 is naturally odorless. “So this is a first for the industry,” Rosa said. Currently, there are about 5,500 miles of CO2 pipelines operating in the United States. Navigator’s line would add about 1,300 miles. “If we do approve this, I would certainly want to see this (odorant) as a condition, that you have that,” Hanson said.

Hanson also encouraged Navigator to work with current 911 systems. Hanson said his experience on the Metro 911 board while mayor of Sioux Falls showed him how complex emergency communications can be.

Having 911 alerts available might also be new for pipeline safety. “Not that I’m aware of,” Rosa said in response to a Navigator lawyer’s question whether any other pipelines have it.

Jorde on Tuesday asked Rosa when South Dakota landowners and others would be trained on responding to an emergency on the CO2 line. Rosa said Navigator has a public awareness plan and a damage prevention officer would remind landowners what they need to do if there’s an event on their property.

Jorde asked how much time a landowner should plan for training. Rosa said they would meet with the landowners when it fit the landowners’ schedule and would circle back as needed. “If it takes three hours, if it takes two days, that’s what it takes,” Rosa said.

Jorde asked whether Navigator would provide CO2 monitors and self-contained breathing apparatus for anyone along the route who requests them. Rosa said monitors are under discussion but said landowners likely would never use a breathing apparatus. “I don’t think that’s the right fit,” Rosa said, adding, “We can look at that on a case-by-case basis.”

Rosa said he thought more about monitors on Monday night. Rosa told Jorde that other pipelines are in the same areas. Why not give citizens a monitor that can detect natural gas too, Rosa said.