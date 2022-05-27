PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Division of Criminal Investigation director David Natvig is officially in the race for the Republican nomination for South Dakota attorney general.

The former Brule County state’s attorney filed his formal statement of candidacy paperwork this week with the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

The May 25 filing wasn’t accompanied by a pre-primary campaign finance report.

Natvig publicly announced 15 days earlier, on May 10, that he was running. KELOLAND News has asked him for a comment on the timing. State law sets when a candidate must file a statement of organization.

Natvig is seeking to replace the current attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, who is suspended from official duties. Ravnsborg appointed Natvig as DCI director.

The state House of Representatives decided April 12 to impeach Ravnsborg in connection to the September 12, 2020, crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever. The vote was 36-31.

The Senate plans a two-day trial starting June 21 to decide whether to remove Ravnsborg from office or acquit him. He must provide an answer no later than June 1 to the two House articles of impeachment.

The South Dakota Constitution requires a two-thirds majority of 24 senators to convict Ravnsborg. He can return to official duties if acquitted. Should the Senate convict him on either of the two articles, a second vote would be taken whether to permanently remove him from office.

Delegates to the South Dakota Republican state convention will nominate their party’s 2022 candidate on June 25 in Watertown.

Ravnsborg won the nomination in 2018 and defeated the Democrat candidate, former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, in the general election.

Ravnsborg hasn’t said publicly whether he intended to seek the nomination again this year. Ravnsborg filed a pre-primary campaign finance report on Monday. The report, covering the period starting January 1, showed contributions of $5,000 from two out-of-state entities, $3,250 of itemized contributions from four people and $100 of unitemized contributions. It also showed $14,083.08 in expenditures, including $12,000 in salaries.

Governor Kristi Noem has repeatedly called for Ravnsborg to resign and later urged his impeachment. Noem has announced she’s backing the former attorney general, Marty Jackley.

Jackley challenged and lost the 2018 Republican nomination to Noem. His pre-primary campaign finance report for attorney general filed Monday showed since January 1 income of $65,771, spending of $16,873.83 and a balance of $300,460.17.

The Jackley campaign’s chairman is Russ Janklow, son of late former governor Bill Janklow.