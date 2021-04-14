National plan for swine health is in development

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some members of South Dakota’s pork industry could help shape a new national swine health improvement plan.

State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven explained Wednesday what’s happened so far and what’s coming.

The swine plan will be somewhat patterned after the century-old national poultry improvement plan, he told the state Animal Industry Board.

“They are trying to get states to participate,” Oedekoven said. “It will involve voluntary participation among the swine industry.”

Oedekoven is on a general committee that’s overseeing assembly of the swine plan. He said there are several technical councils. The focus at this point is an African swine fever (ASF)-classical swine fever (CSF) monitored certification program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sponsoring a two-year pilot. Iowa State University, South Dakota State University, University of Illinois and University of Minnesota are involved.

“I see it as at least another level of surveillance we don’t have now,” said board member and pork producer Steve Rommereim of Alcester.