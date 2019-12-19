National leader meets with South Dakota Banking Commission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of a major banking association met Wednesday with the South Dakota Banking Commission.

John Ryan, president and chief executive for the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, praised the commission’s executive director, Bret Afdahl.

Afdahl is the current CSBS chairman.

“It tends to be the best of the fifty,” Ryan said. “You can’t be a caretaker in this role anymore.”

The state commission and several of its top regulatory staff took Ryan to a lunch beforehand with Governor Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

The conference began in 1902, as a group of 16 states sharing best practices, years before the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation were established.

Currently, 78 percent of U.S. banks are state-chartered, while 70 percent of the assets are held by national-chartered banks, according to Ryan.

He said state-chartered community banks make about two-thirds of agricultural loans and about half of the loans to small businesses.

National-charted banks are leaving smaller communities. “I predict this will become more of an issue in the coming decade,” Ryan said.

CSBS recently issued a news release saying that funding and cyber-security had become top concerns for community banks, rather than regulatory compliance.

Ryan said state regulators have been using technology more frequently as a supervisory tool but human beings must remain part of the equation. “We need man and technology to work together,” he said.

Processing power can help banks and regulators better understand data and share insights, according to Ryan. Seven years ago CSBS started a research conference, he said.

South Dakota received its first CSBS certification in 2007 and has been re-accredited twice, Afdahl told the commission. “It makes us better, no question about it,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2020 legislative session that opens January 14, Afdahl said his office would ask lawmakers to update the application process.

Current laws are from 1991.

“We’re supportive of the division’s move,” said Curt Everson, president for the South Dakota Bankers Association.