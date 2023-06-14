PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Moulton, a retired Watertown High School librarian, is joining the South Dakota Board of Education Standards.
Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced the appointment Wednesday.
Moulton fills a vacant seat. Belle Fourche superintendent Steve Willard recently resigned from the board.
The seven-member panel has rule-setting authority for South Dakota’s K-12 public schools. The board also sets content standards.
Willard stepped down after a recent vote on social studies standards.