Motorists might have higher speed limits on some western SD highways

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Motorists on two divided highways in western South Dakota might soon get to go a little faster.

The state Transportation Commission decided Thursday to raise speed limits on several stretches.

SD 79 between Hermosa and Rapid City would increase to 70 miles per hour from the current 65.

Interstate 190 that connects I-90 and downtown Rapid City would rise to 60 from the present 55.

Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the changes. The next step is final clearance from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee at its July 8 meeting.

Commission attorney Karla Engle said there weren’t any letters commenting on the proposals. No one testified during the commission’s public hearing Thursday. She said local law enforcement agencies supported the changes.

The state Department of Transportation conducted several speed studies along the routes. In both instances many motorists were traveling faster than the current limits.

“I like these changes,” commissioner Kyle White of Rapid City said. He encouraged the department to continue looking for places where speed limits could be safely increased.