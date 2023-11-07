PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly all of the rules proposed for conducting post-election audits in South Dakota have received final clearance.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee on Tuesday chose to send back two that conflicted with the new law passed earlier this year.

The committee also gave the green light to other changes in election rules that county auditors sought.

South Dakota is one of the last states to add post-election audits. They will be conducted for the first time as part of the 2024 June primary elections.

A half-dozen county auditors testified in favor of the rules Tuesday, including the two who serve on the state Board of Elections, Lindley Howard of McPherson County and Jackie Sieverding of Union County.

“I think the Board of Elections did some really artful things,” Tom Deadrick, deputy secretary of state, told the legislative panel.

Opponent Rick Weible of Elk Point spoke against a long list of what he said were inadequacies that were similar to what he presented at the state board’s September 27 public hearing.

No one else testified as an opponent.

Lincoln County Auditor Sheri Lund told the committee that the rules could be fine-tuned after going through the post-election process next year.