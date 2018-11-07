Morning After Analysis: Noem, Johnson Earn Big Wins

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This analysis comes from KELOLAND's Capitol News Bureau Chief Bob Mercer.



Technically it was still Tuesday, when state Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton, just before midnight, finally conceded the South Dakota governor office to Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.

Her campaign issued its official declaration of victory in an email at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday. Their race ended with Noem making history as the first woman to be elected governor in South Dakota.

Noem served eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives after taking down Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, the Democratic incumbent, in the 2010 election. Herseth, who lost the 2002 election to then-Gov. Bill Janklow, won a June 2004 special election after Janklow was convicted in the August 2003 death of a motorcyclist.

This fall, Noem ran a campaign thick with proposals she had laid out in her primary win, over state Attorney General Marty Jackley, and roped Sutton to failed Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

"I have some big plans for this state," Noem said in her victory speech.

"When you get bucked off, you get right back on," Sutton told KELOLAND's Kelli Volk from his wheelchair in a post-concession interview. "We reached across the aisle to bring people together."

Sutton closed the campaign with TV ads telling his story of coming back with his community's help from a professional rodeo accident a decade ago that left his lower body paralyzed. Noem wound up her campaign with help from the Tenth Amendment Project, a states' right group, proclaiming she was "the better choice." Both candidates meanwhile kept attacking each other right into Election Day.

Noem and Sutton both grew up on family ranches. No matter who won, South Dakota would have a new governor with roots in agriculture for the first time since the 1960s.

That stretch was even longer than the most-recent time a Democrat won the governor's office, when voters re-elected Dick Kneip to a third consecutive term in 1974.

Kneip had to turn to a state Supreme Court to rule he could run, because voters two years earlier had changed the state constitution's provision for the governor's term to four years from two. That timing moved the governor's election to opposite the presidential election that attracts higher voter turnout.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a fellow Republican, publicly congratulated Gov.-elect Noem and her running mate, Lt. Gov.-elect Larry Rhoden, in a statement from Daugaard's office email account. It arrived in reporters' in-boxes at two minutes after midnight.

"Kristi has been an excellent member of Congress and I know she will be a great governor. Over the coming weeks, my administration will do everything we can to help the Governor-elect and her team prepare to take office on January 5," Daugaard said.

Noem showed against Jackley she didn't fear going negative with ads. Jackley won only a handful of counties. One was Hughes, the seat of state government. On Tuesday, the Republican voters who backed Jackley appeared to seek revenge on Noem, as Sutton won the county.

Sutton won 22 counties, the largest being Minnehaha. Noem captured 44 counties, including the biggest prizes of Lincoln and the West River cluster that includes Pennington.

The final albeit unofficial numbers from the South Dakota Secretary of State Office showed Noem with 172,894 votes and Sutton with 161,416. The third candidate, Libertarian Kurt Evans, got 4,844.

Noem took 51 percent, Sutton 47 percent and Evans 1 percent of the votes cast. Those totals happened to match the percentages found by the most-recent KELOLAND Media Group/Argus Leader pre-election survey of voters.

Noem led a Tuesday-night sweep by eight Republicans for statewide offices. The Democrats lost U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson, their last elected statewide official, in 2014, when Johnson chose to retire.

And a new star was re-born for the U.S. House seat Noem is leaving: Republican Dusty Johnson, who had won two elections to the state Public Utilities Commission before departing to be chief of staff in 2010 to newly-elected Daugaard.

The centerpiece of Noem's 2018 campaign promises was the "Four Pillars of Protection." It calls for protection from tax increases, protection from government growth, protection from federal intrusion and protection from government secrecy.

That sets the tone for the next four years. She inherits an office that Daugaard managed well these past eight years, especially in improving state government's financial strength and, with less flash, putting in crucial safeguards against further corruption by people who took improper advantage of state and federal programs, such as GEAR UP and EB-5.

The statement her campaign issued for her long after midnight, and long after most South Dakotans had gone to bed, gave a hint about what's ahead.

"I grew up with a dad who worked hard every day to build a farm large enough for his kids to come home to, if we wanted," said Noem.

"My dad didn't make it to see today, but his dreams did. As much as he wanted us to carry on our family farm and ranch, what he really wanted was to give the next generation an opportunity to thrive.

"That dream serves as the foundation of my vision for South Dakota. I am incredibly grateful to the South Dakotans who have offered me their prayers and support.

"It's time to come home, working as governor to build a more prosperous future where all our kids can live in communities that look out for one another and solve problems together."

