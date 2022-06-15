PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Utilities cost three of South Dakota’s public universities much more than expected during the past year.

The shortfall totaled just over $1 million. South Dakota State University at Brookings missed by $829,653. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City was off $191,762. Dakota State University in Madison was short $2,894.

This was the second year in a row that the universities came up short on their utility forecasts, according to Heather Forney, an official for the South Dakota Board of Regents whose members govern the state universities and special schools. She is system vice president for finance and administration.

To help offset this year’s overruns, more than $400,000 of utility savings were shifted from three other campuses — University of South Dakota at Vermillion, Northern State University in Aberdeen and Black Hills State University at Spearfish — and the two special K-12 schools for the blind and the deaf.

But that still left a hole of $692,511. Forney asked the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee on Wednesday for a budget transfer of $630,000. The lawmakers voted 13-3 to allow it but raised some hard questions.

The $630,000 had been budgeted for staff positions that previously weren’t filled at the School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls and the School for the Blind and Visually Handicapped in Aberdeen and for a $300,000 contract with Harrisburg school district.

Forney said the money won’t be available in the future because the Legislature cut the $300,000, while the vacant positions have been filled or there’s a pipeline to fill them.

A year ago the appropriators approved an $830,000 transfer from the two special schools to cover utility shortfalls at universities.

They also issued a letter of intent last year allowing the universities to shift money within their utility budgets to each other.

Representative Chris Karr chairs the appropriations panel this year. The Sioux Falls Republican asked Forney what was askew. She replied that software is used to track costs and the data goes to a state energy management office that analyzes and delivers forecasts for the coming year. She noted that the various campuses use different utilities.

Representative Liz May, R-Kyle, asked why there was a variance between universities. Forney said the weather data was “normalized” by the energy office and that forms the basis for the projections. She said the fluctuations result because the projections don’t account for the actual weather and the actual prices.

May said she hears from constituents who have also been facing higher utility costs. “We’re going to backfill universities that already have huge budgets,” May said. She wondered why it couldn’t be back-filled internally. Forney said it would result in services cuts. “We would not increase rates. We would have to cut services,” Forney said. “We don’t make that decision at the system level. That would be done at the campus level.”

May asked whether the regents and the universities’ administrations had a backup plan in case the appropriations committee refused to approve the transfer. Forney said the campuses have already spent the money and are already short.

“Historically this would be the first time that the campuses were asked to fund all of their academic based utilities on their own,” Forney said. She said state government has traditionally paid for academic shortfalls. “I don’t think the campuses have necessarily had that conversation because it’s never happened before,” Forney said.

Karr said the appropriations panel had already covered utility shortfalls for state government in a supplemental bill. Referring to SDSU, he asked, “In the last couple months, who left the lights on?”

Forney said they’re tightening procedures. “I think it was a timing situation, not necessarily that someone left the lights on,” she said. Karr asked why the committee didn’t get an update when the supplemental bill was being put together. “That’s a really good suggestion,” Forney replied. She acknowledged that the campuses should start looking earlier.

Karr said he would rather have a conservative budget that could be supplemented. But a $3.7 million utilities budget for SDSU that is short so much is “a significant miss.”

Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark, called for the committee to approve the transfer. “One way or another the dollars are going to get spent, they have to be spent,” he said.

May wouldn’t support the transfer, calling a 20% miss by SDSU “not acceptable.” She said her taxpayers have to cut spending in other places to pay their utility bills and hers went up 33%. She suggested the universities “need to go back to the drawing board.”

Representative Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said the committee should wait on backfilling and have the regents look for money within their budget.

Greenfield said the transfer wouldn’t be appropriating new money; instead, excess on one line would go to another line. He commended the regents for not spending the excess.

Representative John Mills, R-Volga, agreed. “We’re not appropriating new money. We’re moving funds around,” Mills said. But he noted that USD was 9% under its target while SDSU was 21% over, saying there seemed to be “a glitch” that needs to be identified.

Representative Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, asked who’s going to suffer, implying that it will be the taxpayers. Karr agreed with her point but said his concern is how the estimating process works the first place.

“However,” he added, “they missed the mark at SDSU by quite a ways.”