More S.D. road projects get a green light

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission approved low bids for eight highway projects Thursday.

One is to install a stop light system and curb ramps in Watertown at the intersection of US 212 and 33rd Street SE.

The state Department of Transportation didn’t receive any bids on it the first time. Three contractors bid this time, with Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., of Le Center, Minnesota, the lowest at $293,707.25.

That was 55 percent more than the engineer’s estimate, but DOT official Sam Weisgram said the price was acceptable so that work could be done this construction season.

The commission also accepted a bid from BX Civil & Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids to work on pipes under various highways in Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Yankton counties. It was the third time the commission considered bids on various versions of the project.

BX Civil offered to do the work for $1,511,623.20. That was 23 percent above the department estimate but lower than bids from the other contractors competing for the project.

The commission also committed to someday rehabilitating the deck of a bridge that had been transferred to the city of Watertown. It is on 20th Avenue SE over the Big Sioux River. The city has a state grant to put an epoxy seal on it this year.

The commission added a project to the 2020 schedule. The Salem area rest stop on the westbound side of Interstate 90 will get a new sewer lagoon and lift station at an estimated cost of $800,000. “We’ve had a history of emergency pumping over the last several years,” DOT project manager Mark Leiferman said.