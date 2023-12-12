PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven more projects have received the green light for infrastructure assistance from the South Dakota Housing Development Authority board.

The Legislature appropriated $100 million for grants and $100 million for loans in January for infrastructure funding.

The state and federal aid is intended to offset common costs for new housing units.

The board on Tuesday okayed nine applications for grants from the program, one combination of grant and loan, and one stand-alone loan. The board also denied one application.

According to the authority’s executive director, Chas Olson, 57 projects so far have been approved for $96 million in infrastructure assistance.

The latest projects are:

Armour’s East Development, Armour — Land and infrastructure for 27 single-family lots: $2,076,704 total development costs; $675,000 general infrastructure grant.

Aspen Ridge, Brandon — Land and infrastructure for 145 multi-family units and 277 single-family homes: $18,322,700 total development costs; $6,107,567 infrastructure loan (2%, 10 years.)

41st and Ellis Project, Sioux Falls — Land and infrastructure for 390 multi-family units: $5,785,699 total development costs; $1,928,566 general infrastructure grant.

Gurney Flats Apartments, Yankton — Land and infrastructure upgrades for 104 multi-family units: $1,595,902 total development costs; $531,967 general infrastructure grant.

Hill Street Apartments, Spearfish — Land for 210 multi-family units: $7,130,524 total development costs; $941,283 federal ARPA infrastructure grant and $1,158,717 general infrastructure grant.

JAG Development, Milbank — Land and infrastructure in the Adams Drive and Jefferson Drive area for 33 single-family lots: $4,809,793 total development costs; $825,000 infrastructure loan (2%, 10 years.)

Kimball West Curb and Gutter, Kimball — Roads, curb and gutter for 13 single-family homes: $515,675 total development costs; $171,892 general infrastructure grant.

Marquette Twinhomes, Sioux Falls — Land and infrastructure on North Marquette Avenue for 14 single-family units: $410,489 total development costs; $136,830 general infrastructure grant.

Milbank Hunt Addition, Milbank — Land and infrastructure in the Northridge Avenue area for 32 single-family homes: $2,722,422 total development costs; $753,007 general infrastructure grant.

Shepherd Hills North Valley Drive Extension, Rapid City — Land and collector road for 319 single-family homes and approximately 600 multi-family units: $6,850,067 total development costs; $2,283,356 general infrastructure grant.

143rd Avenue and Country Road Trunk Sewer Extension, Rapid City — Expansion of sanitary sewer and decommissioning of lift station to open additional 2,100 acres for lots serving at least 2,100 single-family homes: $9,953,952 total development costs; $3,317,984 general infrastructure grant.

The board denied the application from Rapid City municipal government for a $5,775,000 general infrastructure grant that was to help fund the Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction, whose total development cost was $19,925,004.