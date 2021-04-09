More people buying South Dakota hunting, fishing licenses and reserving camping spots

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Strong early sales of hunting, fishing and park permits and state campground reservations suggest South Dakota’s outdoors are a place many people want to be this year.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission received reports Friday showing numbers from the first three months of 2021 running well ahead of comparable points during the past three years.

“We’re bracing for another good one,” said Al Nedved, assistant director for the state Parks and Recreation Division.

“Awesome,” commissioner Doug Sharp of Watertown replied, saying he was “shocked and amazed” at how much the parks staff are doing. “That’s all great news.”

“Some really positive license sales right now,” said Heather Villa, the state’s wildlife administration chief. “I’m hoping we can ride that out.”

“It’s always good to see black numbers,” chairman Russ Olson of Wentworth said.