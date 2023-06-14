PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The six South Dakota legislators who decide whether state government agencies can proceed with rule changes are allowing the Game, Fish and Parks Department to offer more licenses to out-of-state waterfowl hunters.

The 300 additional nonresident licenses received final clearance from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee on a 5-1 vote Tuesday, despite mixed opinions about whether the increase will diminish access for South Dakota hunters.

Members of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation and other in-state hunters openly opposed the change. They don’t want more competition for spots where ducks and geese frequent during the fall shooting season.

The Legislature in 2014 gave the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission legal authority to add up to 5% more licenses for nonresidents. This was the first time the commission used that leeway.

Three-day temporary nonresident licenses will rise to 2,100 from the current 2,000. The 10-day license for nonresidents, which can be split into two five-day periods, will rise to 3,950 from 3,750. The additional licenses will be further subdivided across several hunting zones.

Tom Kirschenmann presented the changes Tuesday. He is director for the state Wildlife Division in the Game, Fish and Parks Department. He said the department is adding many acres of public access that can be hunted.

Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff said she hasn’t seen more land become available for public hunting in the Yankton area where she lives. Hunhoff said she was reluctant but ultimately would support the additional nonresident licenses.

“This duck issue is not new. It’s very sensitive and an emotional issue in South Dakota,” she said.

Republican Rep. Roger DeGroot, a first-year lawmaker from Brookings, said he didn’t understand why the commission would favor more nonresident licenses when public opinion from South Dakota hunters was so strongly negative.

“We have to trust you folks,” DeGroot told Kirschenmann. DeGroot voted for approval but noted that the Legislature could change the law during the 2024 session.

Among resident hunters, sales of migratory bird certificates needed for waterfowl hunting fell from 33,950 in 2005 to 24,166 in 2022. South Dakota has no cap on resident waterfowl licenses.

Another first-year lawmaker from the Pierre area, Republican Sen. Jim Mehlhaff, said landowners have told him they are frustrated because family and friends from outside South Dakota can’t get licenses to hunt waterfowl in the state.

Mehlhaff said landowners he knows will “generally” let people hunt on their property if respect is shown. He acknowledged there’s almost “zero tolerance” in South Dakota for allowing more hunters from outside the state. He said the department adequately explained the plan.

“Adding 300 more nonresident licenses will be a negligible change and won’t affect the opportunity or the wildlife in a significant way,” Mehlhaff said.