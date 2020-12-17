More bonding accepted for Wharf mine

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s last large-scale gold and silver mine is putting more financial protection in place at the direction of state government regulators.

Coeur Mining’s Wharf site near Lead in the northern Black Hills will have $58,246,100 of reclamation bonds going forward, up from the current $37,379,300; and a post-closure assurance of $38,396,200, up from the current $26,800,000.

The state Board of Minerals and Environment unanimously accepted Thursday bonds for the amounts of $10,866,800 from United States Fire Insurance and $10 million from Everest Reinsurance for reclamation and $11,596,200 from Arch Insurance for post-closure.

The higher requirements happen to come as Governor Kristi Noem seeks the Legislature’s consent next month for a proposed merger of state regulatory agencies.

The governor wants to blend the Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to form a larger new one known as the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Hunter Roberts currently oversees both.

Minerals board member John Scheetz of Spearfish asked Thursday when DENR’s staff wouldn’t be comfortable accepting a bond agent. Eric Holm from the state’s minerals and mining program said the first consideration always is whether the company is certified by the U.S. Treasury Department.

A new bonding agent would be requested if one of the ratings agencies no longer gives a secure rating, Holm said.