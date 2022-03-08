PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that could reduce property taxes for some rural landowners, by giving South Dakota counties more direction on setting agricultural soil values for non-cropland, received final clearance Tuesday from the state House of Representatives.

The House agreed 68-2 with the Senate version of HB 1325. The legislation now goes to Governor Kristi Noem for her decision on whether to sign it into law.

The prime sponsor, Representative Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, is a retired Meade County director of equalization. He is a long-time member of the Legislature’s Agricultural Land Assessment Task Force, which he currently chairs.

South Dakota counties use soil types as a factor in setting assessed values for agricultural land. The bill tells counties to treat soil classes 1, 2 and 3 as cropland and soil classes 5, 6, 7 and 8 as noncropland, while soil class 4 can be assessed as cropland or non-cropland.

The bill caps the acres of class 4 soils that can change to noncropland in a county in a year. It says, “Beginning with the 2023 assessment year, the total acres of class IV soil types classified as noncropland in a county may increase a maximum of twenty percent over the total acres of class IV soil types classified as noncropland in the county in the previous assessment year.”



Chaffee said Tuesday the goal was to allow local decisions on class 4 soils. State law (10-6-31) currently lets county directors make adjustments for specific factors such as location, size, soil survey statistics, terrain, topographical condition, climate, accessibility or surface obstructions.

The Senate passed its version of Chaffee’s bill 31-1 Monday. A Senate committee earlier killed legislation from Representative Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, that would have allowed landowners to apply for noncropland designation on pasture higher than 1950 feet above sea level. She is a cosponsor of Chaffee’s bill.

The latest version of Chaffee’s bill says the state Department of Revenue can set class 1, 2 and 3 soils as non-cropland, depending on the property’s natural characteristics. The department opposed the bill at its House hearing but, after amendments, switched to supporting it at the Senate hearing.

The bill now says, “Nothing in this section prohibits the department from categorizing soil types with land capability class I, II or III as noncropland if one or more of the adjustment factors contained in § 10-6-131 affects the productivity of the soil type, and the reasonable, probable use of the soil type that is physically practical, appropriately supported, financially feasible, and that results in the highest sustainable use of the land, is not harvesting crops or plants produced.”