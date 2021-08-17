Mobridge man faces life for selling meth

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has convicted a South Dakota man for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Gene Schily, Sr., age 66, of Mobridge, was found guilty after a two-day trial.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, an $8 million fine, a lifetime of supervised release, a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, and restitution may be ordered.

Dennis Holmes, the acting U.S. attorney for the district of South Dakota, said in a statement that the evidence at trial showed Schily knowingly and intentionally conspired with several individuals to distribute approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine in and around Mobridge, South Dakota, from 2019 through March of 2020.

Holmes said the case was investigated by the Mobridge Police Department, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cameron J. Cook and Abby Roesler prosecuted the case.

Sentencing is set for November 15, 2021. Schily was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after the jury reached its verdict.