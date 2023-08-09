PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The soybean processing plant opening at Mitchell won’t have to pay the full amount of state sales and use tax on its construction.

The South Dakota Board of Economic Development decided Wednesday that High Plains Processing Inc. qualifies for the state reinvestment payment program.

The company will be refunded $6,606,962 of the state sales and use tax charged on the project, not to exceed 75% of the tax owed.

The board also increased the reinvestment payment percentage for Wilson Trailer Company of Lennox to 50% of the state sales and use tax. The board on June 14 had granted a $104,000 refund, up to 20% of the tax owed.