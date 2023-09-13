PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that provides financial assistance to businesses in South Dakota has approved several more disbursements.

The Board of Economic Development on Wednesday okayed:

A low-interest loan of $32,400 to Jitter Joint LLC in Spearfish.

A $206,645 local-infrastructure grant to the municipality of Hartford.

A $401,085 local-infrastructure grant to the municipality of Huron.

The board also increased the maximum amount of the reinvestment payment for High Plains Processing, the new soybean processing plant at Mitchell.

The board last month approved a 75% reinvestment payment up to $6,606,962 of the state sales and use taxes on the Mitchell project. The board on Wednesday kept the 75% cap but raised the maximum amount to $7,304,687.